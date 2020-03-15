Explained | Tools to help you while working remotely amid coronavirus outbreak

The novel coronavirus pandemic has brought 'work from home' as an alternative option to keep operations running, with more and more companies looking to keep the workplace safe.

Companies such as Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and even Facebook and Twitter have advised their employees in affected areas to work remotely.

While remote working is hardly a new concept in the west, it might be for several employees in India. There are a bunch of tools and productivity hacks that will help in functioning better while you work from home.

In this explainer video, Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra discusses work from home as an alternative brought by the COVID-19 outbreak and a few tools for seamless connectivity with your colleagues.