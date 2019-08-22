Explained: The link between repo rate and interest rates on retail loans

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that it is time to formalise the linking of lending rates on new loans to external benchmarks like the repo rate.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is once again examining the issue of linking loan rates to external benchmarks such as the repo rate.
In October 2018, the Supreme Court had asked the RBI to examine whether the benefits accruing from policy rate cuts were being passed on to consumers.
First Published on Aug 22, 2019 10:20 pm