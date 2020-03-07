App
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2020 10:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained | Supreme Court lifts RBI's prohibition on cryptocurrency

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra tells everything you need to know about what the apex court's decision means for the crypto companies and investors.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a major relief to the cryptocurrency users, the Supreme Court on March 4 quashed the ban imposed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on banks from dealing in cryptocurrency-related payments.

The order came as a relief to virtual currency (VC) proponents in the country. The top court's order followed a plea by the Internet and Mobile Association of India objecting to the central bank's ban.

In this Moneycontrol special video, Sakshi Batra tells everything you need to know about what the apex court's decision means for the crypto companies and investors.

First Published on Mar 7, 2020 10:13 am

tags #ban #crypto currency #RBI #Supreme Court #video #virtual currency

