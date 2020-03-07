Explained | Supreme Court lifts RBI's prohibition on cryptocurrency

In a major relief to the cryptocurrency users, the Supreme Court on March 4 quashed the ban imposed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on banks from dealing in cryptocurrency-related payments.

The order came as a relief to virtual currency (VC) proponents in the country. The top court's order followed a plea by the Internet and Mobile Association of India objecting to the central bank's ban.

In this Moneycontrol special video, Sakshi Batra tells everything you need to know about what the apex court's decision means for the crypto companies and investors.