Last Updated : Jul 18, 2020 11:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained | Success story of Atmanirbhar Bharat via PPE kits, sanitisers

Find out how India ramped up its manufacturing capacity in a few months to not only become self-reliant but also the second biggest exporter of these essential commodities.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After the first case of COVID-19 had been reported in India on January 30, the government tried to ensure availability of essential medical equipment.

The export of essential commodities like alcohol-based sanitisers and PPE kits were banned.

In this edition of the Explained series, find out how India ramped up its manufacturing capacity in a few months to not only become self-reliant but also the second-biggest exporter of these essential commodities.

Watch the video for more
First Published on Jul 18, 2020 10:10 am

tags #Covid-19 #Essential Commodities Act #Explained #video

