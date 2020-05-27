App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 09:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained | SpaceX Launch: Elon Musk's new era of spaceflight

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks about all the details of the launch.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Elon Musk's SpaceX became the first private company in 2010 to launch a payload into Earth's orbit and return intact.

SpaceX is now ready to launch its Falcon 9 Rocket to become the first-ever private entity to launch astronauts into the orbit.

In this edition of the Explained series, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains all about the launch and unique features of the space shuttle.

Close

Watch this video for more...

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

related news

First Published on May 27, 2020 09:21 pm

tags #Elon Musk #Explained #SpaceX #video

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Caught red handed? Peru mayor plays dead to escape arrest after flouting lockdown rules

Caught red handed? Peru mayor plays dead to escape arrest after flouting lockdown rules

IATO urges tourism minister to provide financial stimulus for sector

IATO urges tourism minister to provide financial stimulus for sector

Need for growing NDB into global development institution: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Need for growing NDB into global development institution: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

most popular

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

Here’s why JK Rowling’s new book ‘The Ickabog’ is being published online for free

Here’s why JK Rowling’s new book ‘The Ickabog’ is being published online for free

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.