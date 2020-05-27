Explained | SpaceX Launch: Elon Musk's new era of spaceflight

Elon Musk's SpaceX became the first private company in 2010 to launch a payload into Earth's orbit and return intact.

SpaceX is now ready to launch its Falcon 9 Rocket to become the first-ever private entity to launch astronauts into the orbit.

In this edition of the Explained series, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains all about the launch and unique features of the space shuttle.

Watch this video for more...



