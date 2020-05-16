Explained | Revised definition of MSMEs

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains the modified definition of MSMEs in contrast to the existing classification.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the government has tweaked the definition of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).
The move is intended to provide MSMEs relief following the nationwide lockdown put in place to contain the spread of COVID-19.
In this edition of the Explained series, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains the modified definition of MSMEs in contrast to the existing classification.
Watch the video for more.
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world
Date: May 19
First Published on May 16, 2020 10:20 am