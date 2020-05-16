Explained | Revised definition of MSMEs

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the government has tweaked the definition of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The move is intended to provide MSMEs relief following the nationwide lockdown put in place to contain the spread of COVID-19.

In this edition of the Explained series, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains the modified definition of MSMEs in contrast to the existing classification.

Watch the video for more.