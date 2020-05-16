App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : May 16, 2020 10:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained | Revised definition of MSMEs

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains the modified definition of MSMEs in contrast to the existing classification.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the government has tweaked the definition of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The move is intended to provide MSMEs relief following the nationwide lockdown put in place to contain the spread of COVID-19.

In this edition of the Explained series, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains the modified definition of MSMEs in contrast to the existing classification.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on May 16, 2020 10:20 am

tags #Explained #FM relief package #MSME #video

