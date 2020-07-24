App
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2020 10:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained | Millennials, GenZ may prioritise insurance after COVID-19

In this edition of Explained, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains how the pandemic will change their financial planning.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Most millennials have seen an economic crisis in 2008. They have also seen retirement funds evaporate, some public markets become less dependable, debts grow and job prospects reduce.

Millennials and GenZ consider savings and investments as an important part of financial planning, according to Tata Capital’s flagship report.

Watch the video for more
First Published on Jul 24, 2020 09:57 am

tags #Covid-19 #Explained #financial planning #video

