Explained | Millennials, GenZ may prioritise insurance after COVID-19

In this edition of Explained, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains how the pandemic will change their financial planning.
Most millennials have seen an economic crisis in 2008. They have also seen retirement funds evaporate, some public markets become less dependable, debts grow and job prospects reduce.
Millennials and GenZ consider savings and investments as an important part of financial planning, according to Tata Capital’s flagship report.
In this edition of Explained, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains how the pandemic will change their financial planning.
Watch the video for more
First Published on Jul 24, 2020 09:57 am