Explained| Jio, Amazon and now Tata! Why are "super apps" becoming popular?

After Reliance Jio and Amazon, Tata Group is set to launch an integrated app. The launch is expected in late 2020 or early in 2021. The super app will bring its consumer-facing businesses together, according to reports.

According to the World Economic Forum estimates, 70 percent of new value created in the economy over the next decade will be based on digitally-enabled platform business models.

In this edition of the Explained series, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains why "super apps" are gaining popularity.

Watch the video for more.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.