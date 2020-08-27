172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|eye-on-india|videos|explained-jio-amazon-and-now-tata-why-are-super-apps-becoming-popular-5760791.html?utm_campaign=cityfalcon&utm_medium=cityfalcon&utm_source=cityfalcon!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2020 11:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained| Jio, Amazon and now Tata! Why are "super apps" becoming popular?

In this edition of the Explained series, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains why "super apps" are gaining popularity.

Moneycontrol News

After Reliance Jio and Amazon, Tata Group is set to launch an integrated app. The launch is expected in late 2020 or early in 2021. The super app will bring its consumer-facing businesses together, according to reports.

According to the World Economic Forum estimates, 70 percent of new value created in the economy over the next decade will be based on digitally-enabled platform business models.

In this edition of the Explained series, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains why "super apps" are gaining popularity.

Close

Watch the video for more.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Aug 27, 2020 10:50 am

tags #Explained #Special Videos #Tata Group #video

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.