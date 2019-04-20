App
Eye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Apr 20, 2019 07:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained: It's raining apps this election season

Watch this video by Sakshi Batra to get more details on all the election tech.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Everyone needs their daily dose of apps, so why should this election be any different?

During this Lok Sabha Election, startups are ensuring that the election process remains seamless. Startups are using technology to inform and engage voters.  From providing poll booth information on apps, to conducting online opinion polls to gauge the mood of the nation; to even crafting a board game to understand how the Indian democracy works — there is enough to liven up the 2019 elections.

So what's out there for you from the tech world this election season?

Firstly, the Election Commission has launched a mobile app, called 'cVIGIL,' to report any violation of the model code of conduct during elections. The app will allow anyone in an election-bound state to report violations.

Apart from this, Election Commission's ‘Voter Helpline’ App has been upgraded to show the information about contesting candidates, based upon the information given by Returning Officers. The electors will now be able to search for candidate's name and the lists.

The Election Commission of India has also launched the PwD App, meant specifically for people with disabilities. It aims to make voter identification and registration easier. The information of all such users is passed on to the Booth Level Officer who visits their homes and updates them about their details on the electoral rolls.

The other big issue this elections is fake news. We all know there is enough and more fake news, misinformation, and propaganda going around and often crucial information gets lost in all this noise. To combat this, entrepreneur Amit Bansal has founded Next Election. The app allows an individual to access all the information relevant to their constituency, details about their ward leader, MLA, MP, prominent parties in their areas, trending issues in their locality and in their state.

Now, in the United States of America, approval ratings are used to gauge public support for the President. Inspired by this rating system, Wharton graduate, Pratham Mittal, has launched a mobile app called Neta for India, which attempts to get Indian voters to monitor their elected representatives and hold them accountable. Neta lists all candidates in a constituency and lets users rank them. It also potentially allows communication between voters and politicians directly, besides providing a platform for feedback and suggestions.

Cashing in on the election fever, Abeer Kapoor, a former journalist, has created a board game called ‘The Poll: The Great Indian Election Game.’ The game invites the players to navigate through political upheavals to ultimately form an electoral campaign, subsequently win an election, and make policy decisions. All this while the players deal with black money, corruption, fake news, and the omnipresent media.

All these innovations, technology, and apps are catered to the youth with the aim of not only helping them hold the government accountable for their commitments and promises made during the electoral campaigns, but also to bring transparency in governance, and foster greater public participation to deal with civic issues.

First Published on Apr 20, 2019 07:57 am

tags #General Election 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #video

