Last Updated : Apr 29, 2020 10:03 AM IST
Last Updated : Apr 29, 2020 10:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained | Impact of the COVID-19-led crash in oil prices

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains how this historic oil crash impacts India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

US oil prices plunged into negative territory on April 20 for the first time, led by a massive oversupply of crude as the Coronavirus-led shutdown hit demand.

This added to the pressure from the existing price war primarily between OPEC leader Saudi Arabia and Russia.

In this edition of explained, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains how this historic oil crash impacts India.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Apr 29, 2020 10:03 am

tags #Crude oil crash #Explainer #OPEC #video

