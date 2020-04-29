Explained | Impact of the COVID-19-led crash in oil prices

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains how this historic oil crash impacts India.
US oil prices plunged into negative territory on April 20 for the first time, led by a massive oversupply of crude as the Coronavirus-led shutdown hit demand.
This added to the pressure from the existing price war primarily between OPEC leader Saudi Arabia and Russia.
In this edition of explained, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains how this historic oil crash impacts India.
First Published on Apr 29, 2020 10:03 am