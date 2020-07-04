App
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2020 10:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained I China's Game Of Thrones In South Asia

In this edition of the Explained series, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains the power tactics used by China to seize control in south Asia.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Chinese influence in South Asia is termed a power struggle due to its involvement with players like India, Japan and Indonesia, as per a 2019 survey by the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, conducted before the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic.

The report couldn't establish consensus on whether China’s role is beneficial or detrimental to the region.

In this edition of the Explained series, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains the power tactics used by China to seize control in South Asia.

Watch the video for more
First Published on Jul 4, 2020 10:16 am

tags #China #Explained #India #South Asia #video

