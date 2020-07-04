Explained I China's Game Of Thrones In South Asia

Chinese influence in South Asia is termed a power struggle due to its involvement with players like India, Japan and Indonesia, as per a 2019 survey by the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, conducted before the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic.

The report couldn't establish consensus on whether China’s role is beneficial or detrimental to the region.

In this edition of the Explained series, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains the power tactics used by China to seize control in South Asia.