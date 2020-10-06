Explained | How will the astronauts vote from space ahead of the US Elections 2020?

In this edition of the Explained series, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains how the astronauts will exercise their right to vote on November 3.
Ahead of the US election this year, four Americans are scheduled to be in space.
NASA astronaut Kate Rubins will be on a six-month mission launching October 14. She had also voted in the US Presidential Elections in 2016.
First Published on Oct 6, 2020 10:10 pm