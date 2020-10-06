172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|eye-on-india|videos|explained-how-will-the-astronauts-vote-from-space-ahead-of-the-us-elections-2020-5930821.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Oct 06, 2020 10:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained | How will the astronauts vote from space ahead of the US Elections 2020?

In this edition of the Explained series, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains how the astronauts will exercise their right to vote on November 3.

Moneycontrol News

Ahead of the US election this year, four Americans are scheduled to be in space.

NASA astronaut Kate Rubins will be on a six-month mission launching October 14. She had also voted in the US Presidential Elections in 2016.

In this edition of the Explained series, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains how the astronauts will exercise their right to vote on November 3.

Close
Watch the video for more.
First Published on Oct 6, 2020 10:10 pm

tags #Donald Trump #elections #US Election 2020 #videos

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.