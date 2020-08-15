Explained | How much should we trust the Russian vaccine?

In this edition of the Explained Series, find out how much we know about Sputnik V.
Russia has become the first country to register its COVID-19 vaccine for public use.
Developed by Gamaleya Research Institute as well as the country's defence ministry, Sputnik V launch has also raised eyebrows for its lack of extensive human trials before its registration.
