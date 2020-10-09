Explained | How 'Long COVID' can make recovery harder for infected patients

Testing negative after battling the disease is not the end of the road for some of the recovered patients. Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains why.
The overall recovery rate in India from the coronavirus infection has been fairly good.
While the recovery rate remains above 80 percent, according to the Union Health Ministry data, and many have only had to deal with mild symptoms, over 1 lakh people have lost their lives
Watch the video for more.
First Published on Oct 9, 2020 10:49 am