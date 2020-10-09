172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|eye-on-india|videos|explained-how-long-covid-can-make-recovery-harder-for-infected-patients-5941051.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2020 10:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained | How 'Long COVID' can make recovery harder for infected patients

Testing negative after battling the disease is not the end of the road for some of the recovered patients. Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains why.

Moneycontrol News

The overall recovery rate in India from the coronavirus infection has been fairly good.

While the recovery rate remains above 80 percent, according to the Union Health Ministry data, and many have only had to deal with mild symptoms, over 1 lakh people have lost their lives

But, testing negative after battling the disease is not the end of the road for some of the recovered patients. Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains why.

Close
Watch the video for more.
First Published on Oct 9, 2020 10:49 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Explained #videos

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.