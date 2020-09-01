172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|eye-on-india|videos|explained-how-is-a-us-president-elected-5781291.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 01, 2020 10:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained | How is a US president elected?

In this edition of the explained series, find out how the head of the most powerful country is elected.

Moneycontrol News

President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden have emerged from their presidential nominating conventions. One of the two nominees will take the oath of office on the Inauguration Day on January 20 to become the president of the United States.

In 2016, Trump made an against-all-odds victory and defeated Hillary Clinton.

Watch the video for more.
First Published on Sep 1, 2020 10:22 am

tags #Donald Trump #Explained #Special Videos #US Election 2020 #video

