eye-on-india Explained | How India is wooing tech giants like Samsung, Apple South Korean conglomerate Samsung is set to invest Rs 4,825 crore in Uttar Pradesh to shift its mobile and IT display production unit from China, reports suggest. This would make India the third country to have Samsung’s mobile and IT display production unit, according to an Uttar Pradesh government official. Here is what could have aided this move and how India is able to woo tech giants.