172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|eye-on-india|videos|explained-how-does-faceless-tax-assessment-work-5720071.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Network18 Presents

partnered by

  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-

Network18 Presents

  • partnered by
  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2020 10:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained | How does faceless tax assessment work?

In this edition of the Explained Series, find out all about faceless tax assessment.

Moneycontrol News

In the latest tax reform, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is trying to make the tax system seamless, painless and faceless.

PM Modi, on August 13, launched the 'Transparent Taxation' platform while announcing multiple reforms under Faceless Assessment, Faceless Appeal and Taxpayers Charter.

In this edition of the Explained Series, find out all about faceless tax assessment.

Close
Watch the video for more.
First Published on Aug 17, 2020 10:06 pm

tags #CBDT #Explained #Tax #video

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.