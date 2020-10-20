Explained | How does Centre plan to meet FY21 disinvestment target?

In this edition of the Explained series, find out how the Centre plans to meet its divestment target.
The planned divestment of BPCL and LIC would have been the golden goose for the Centre, meeting a major portion of its 2.10-lakh crore divestment target for FY21.
In H1 FY21, the government has raised Rs 5,695 crore from offers for sale.
In this edition of the Explained series, find out how the Centre plans to meet its divestment target.
Watch the video for more.
First Published on Oct 20, 2020 03:05 pm