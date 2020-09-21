172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|eye-on-india|videos|explained-how-can-stophateforprofit-campaign-impact-facebook-5868351.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2020 10:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained | How can #StopHateForProfit campaign impact Facebook?

In this edition of the Explained series, find out what sets off a chain of events against Facebook and how it will impact its revenue.

Moneycontrol News

Social networking site Facebook started with the purpose of building communities and bringing people together.

But, Facebook has now been accused of letting hatemongers use its platform freely.

In this edition of the Explained series, find out what sets off a chain of events against Facebook and how it will impact its revenue.

Watch the video for more.
First Published on Sep 21, 2020 09:55 pm

tags #Explained #Facebook #social media #video

