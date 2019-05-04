Explained: Here's why these women could make a difference in Lok Sabha elections 2019

The entry of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra gave a new enthusiasm to the Congress who was trying to find lost ground in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

With a striking resemblance to her grandmother and India's only female Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi has become the star campaigner of the Congress.

Apart from Priyanka Gandhi, there are other women across the country who are holding the political sceptre firmly in their hands. Their schemes and political traits have been appreciated and criticised from time to time but their contribution to Indian politics cannot be overlooked.

So here's a list of some of the women who matter in elections 2019.