Explained | Here's how the heatwave can grip India's economy

On May 26, Rajasthan's Churur district recorded the maximum temperature of 50C while the temperature in New Delhi touched 47C. Experts are also connecting the recent Cyclone Amphan in the Bay of Bengal to rising heat.

This kind of rise in mercury levels has not been witnessed in decades.

In this edition of the Explained series, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains how the heat impacts the economy.



