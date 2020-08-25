Explained | Here's how RBI liquidity infusion is affecting bond yield

In this edition of the Explained series, find out why bond yields are rising as a result of the RBI monetary operations.
In the last two consecutive quarters, the average consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation has risen over 6 percent.
According to experts, the minutes of the RBI's last Monetary Committee Meeting earlier this month indicate that a rate cut is unlikely. Meanwhile, the bond prices have been fluctuating.
First Published on Aug 25, 2020 09:30 pm