Last Updated : Aug 25, 2020 09:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained | Here's how RBI liquidity infusion is affecting bond yield

In this edition of the Explained series, find out why bond yields are rising as a result of the RBI monetary operations.

Moneycontrol News

In the last two consecutive quarters, the average consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation has risen over 6 percent.

According to experts, the minutes of the RBI's last Monetary Committee Meeting earlier this month indicate that a rate cut is unlikely. Meanwhile, the bond prices have been fluctuating.

Watch the video for more.
First Published on Aug 25, 2020 09:30 pm

