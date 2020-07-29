Explained | Here’s how Rafale jets will be a game changer for the Indian Air Force

Five Rafale jets built by Dassault Aviation took flight from France for India on July 27. The jets landed at the Ambala air station on July 29.

The delivery is part of the India-France deal for 36 fighter jets that was signed in September 2016 for around Rs 58,000 crore.

In this edition of the Explained, find out what are the specifications of the fighter jets and how it will boost IAF's combat capabilities.