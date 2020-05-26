Explained | Here's how Facebook Shops plans to boost small businesses

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains what Facebook and listed businesses can gain from this addition.
Facebook is launching Shops, a service that will allow businesses to display and sell products on the world's largest social network's platforms.
CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently announced that local businesses will be able to list their products on their Facebook Page, Instagram profile, Stories or in ads with this feature.
Watch this video for more...
First Published on May 26, 2020 03:42 pm