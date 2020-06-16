App
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2020 07:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained | Health insurance claims: IRDAI guidelines

In this edition of the Explained series, find out the insurance admissible limits and claims settlement procedure.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After paying health insurance premiums for eight years continuously, the insurer will have to pay all claims within the policy limits, as per IRDAI's new guidelines.

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India's new guidelines on standardisation of terms and clauses in health insurance will be applicable from April 1, 2021.

In this edition of the Explained series, find out the insurance admissible limits and claims settlement procedure.

Watch the video for more...

First Published on Jun 16, 2020 07:52 pm

tags #Explained #Health Insurance #Irdai #video

