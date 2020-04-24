App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2020 09:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained | Existing Chinese investments in India and new FDI norms

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma lists the level of Chinese-backed investments in India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Globally, transactions by Chinese firms and institutions have come under scrutiny recently since the assets are being purchased at low valuations.

The government has amended the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy to discourage opportunistic investment in Indian companies. This comes after China's central bank recently raised stake in Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) to a little over 1 percent.

In this edition of the Explained series, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma lists the level of Chinese-backed investments in India.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Apr 24, 2020 09:59 am

tags #China #Covid-19 #Explained #FDI #video

