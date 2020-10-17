Explained | Even if COVID-19 vaccine is ready, why is reaching it a challenge?

Distribution is the biggest challenge after enough vaccine doses have been produced. Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains why.
Researchers have noted that relying upon the population to develop herd immunity is "a dangerous fallacy" .
Meanwhile, there are cases of reinfection reported in many countries. All while the quest to find a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine continues.
First Published on Oct 17, 2020 10:27 am