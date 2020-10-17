172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|eye-on-india|videos|explained-even-if-covid-19-vaccine-is-ready-why-is-reaching-it-a-challenge-5973771.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2020 10:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained | Even if COVID-19 vaccine is ready, why is reaching it a challenge?

Distribution is the biggest challenge after enough vaccine doses have been produced. Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains why.

Moneycontrol News

Researchers have noted that relying upon the population to develop herd immunity is "a dangerous fallacy" .

Meanwhile, there are cases of reinfection reported in many countries. All while the quest to find a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine continues.

Watch for more.
First Published on Oct 17, 2020 10:27 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Explained #videos

