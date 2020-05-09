Explained | Economic impact of lifting liquor ban

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains the economic impact of lifting the alcohol ban by the government.
As India struggles to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the opening of liquor stores on May 4 created chaos in many regions.
Social distancing guidelines were breached as people desperately queued to buy alcohol after a 40-day ban.
In this edition of the Explained series, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains the economic impact of lifting the alcohol ban by the government.
Watch the video for more.
First Published on May 9, 2020 11:59 am