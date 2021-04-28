eye-on-india Explained | Did COVID-19 cases surge due to election rallies? In India, COVID-19 cases started rising from the end of February and early March. With little or no social distancing, cases increased in all the states where polling took place. But, while the polls and rallies are being blamed for the surge in these battleground states, Maharashtra and Delhi are the two worst-affected states, which have seen a humongous rise in cases without having any polls or religious events.