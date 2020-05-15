Explained | COVID-19: Gilead licensing agreement of Remdesivir

In this episode of the Explained series, understand what does the licensing agreements mean for the fight against COVID-19.
US-based Gilead Sciences announced non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreements with five generic pharmaceutical manufacturers for its antiviral drug Remdesivir. While countries like the US and Japan have approved the use of the medicine, it is under consideration for treatment of COVID-19 patients in India.
Watch the video for more.
First Published on May 15, 2020 10:46 am