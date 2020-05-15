App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : May 15, 2020 10:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained | COVID-19: Gilead licensing agreement of Remdesivir

In this episode of the Explained series, understand what does the licensing agreements mean for the fight against COVID-19.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

US-based Gilead Sciences announced non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreements with five generic pharmaceutical manufacturers for its antiviral drug Remdesivir. While countries like the US and Japan have approved the use of the medicine, it is under consideration for treatment of COVID-19 patients in India.

In this episode of the Explained series, understand what does the licensing agreements mean for the fight against COVID-19.

Watch the video for more.

Close
 

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 15, 2020 10:46 am

tags #API #Explained #Gilead #Remdesivir #video

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Centre creates 6 informal groups of ministers to discuss post-COVID-19 revival plans: Report

Centre creates 6 informal groups of ministers to discuss post-COVID-19 revival plans: Report

US, China deadlock over UN coronavirus action deepens

US, China deadlock over UN coronavirus action deepens

Companies renegotiate rentals, defer new leases to cut costs: Report

Companies renegotiate rentals, defer new leases to cut costs: Report

most popular

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.