App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 09:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained | COVID-19 fight: Here's all you need to know about Dexamethasone

In this edition of the Explained series, we look at researchers say about the drug.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Against the fight of COVID-19, researchers in England have found a ray of hope in a low-cost drug called Dexamethasone.

The inflammatory steroid has shown evidence that it improves survival rate in critical patients on ventilators by a third.

In this edition of the Explained series, we look at researchers say about the drug.

Close
Watch the video for more...

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 19, 2020 09:29 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #dexamethasone #Explained #video

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Final year/semester Maharashtra varsity exams cancelled: Uday Samant

Final year/semester Maharashtra varsity exams cancelled: Uday Samant

SC goes on vacation, will continue hearing urgent matters

SC goes on vacation, will continue hearing urgent matters

Delhi asks Centre to reconsider order mandating 5-day institutional quarantine

Delhi asks Centre to reconsider order mandating 5-day institutional quarantine

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.