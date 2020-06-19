Explained | COVID-19 fight: Here's all you need to know about Dexamethasone

In this edition of the Explained series, we look at researchers say about the drug.
Against the fight of COVID-19, researchers in England have found a ray of hope in a low-cost drug called Dexamethasone.
The inflammatory steroid has shown evidence that it improves survival rate in critical patients on ventilators by a third.
Watch the video for more...
First Published on Jun 19, 2020 09:29 pm