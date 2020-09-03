172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|eye-on-india|videos|explained-chinas-counter-response-might-block-the-sale-of-bytedances-tiktok-5794821.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2020 07:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained | China's counter-response might block the sale of ByteDance's TikTok

In this edition of Explained, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains what's the new law all about and why China's counter move is about power

Moneycontrol News

China has recently amended its export control law that could potentially be used to block the sale of TikTok's US operations.

TikTok said it will 'strictly' comply with the new rules imposed by China. Bytedance was in talks to sell TikTok's American division after President Donald Trump's threat to ban the app if a suitor is not found.

In this edition of Explained, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains what's the new law all about and why China's counter move is about power.

Watch the video for more.
First Published on Sep 3, 2020 07:12 pm

