Explained | Auto Expo 2020

First conceived in 1985, with its debut show held from January 3 to 11, 1986. It is jointly organised by the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA), the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), and the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

It is essentially a platform for Indian manufacturers to showcase their latest technologies as well as play host to unveils and launches.

The Auto Expo Expo 2020 is underway until February 12th and several car makers are showcasing their products and concepts at the marquee event

The theme for this year's Auto Expo is 'Explore the World of Mobility'. It aims to show the industry's vision towards a safer, cleaner, connected, bespoke and shared mobility for tomorrow.

Watch the video to know more about the history, vehicles on show, who came and who didn't, and what new vehicles were launched at the event.