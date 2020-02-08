App
Last Updated : Feb 08, 2020 01:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained | Auto Expo 2020

The 15th edition of Auto Expo is now underway and Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra tells you what this Expo is all about and what's in it in the 2020 edition

Moneycontrol Video @moneycontrolcom

First conceived in 1985, with its debut show held from January 3 to 11, 1986. It is jointly organised by the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA), the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), and the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

It is essentially a platform for Indian manufacturers to showcase their latest technologies as well as play host to unveils and launches.

The Auto Expo Expo 2020 is underway until February 12th and several car makers are showcasing their products and concepts at the marquee event

The theme for this year's Auto Expo is 'Explore the World of Mobility'. It aims to show the industry's vision towards a safer, cleaner, connected, bespoke and shared mobility for tomorrow.

Close
Watch the video to know more about the history, vehicles on show, who came and who didn't,  and what new vehicles were launched at the event.

First Published on Feb 8, 2020 01:13 pm

