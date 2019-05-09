App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : May 09, 2019 06:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expect market conditions to stabilize from H2FY20: Dabur CFO

The company is also looking at a normal monsoon, however, its impact would be delayed.

Moderation in volume growth spoilt the show for Dabur in the quarter ended March 2019. Earnings were hit by rural distress and demand slowdown which affected volumes in food and juices category.

In an exclusive conversation with Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra, Lalit Malik, Chief Financial Officer, Dabur India said, "We have already seen some revival in the last month and are hopeful of demand getting stabilised post elections."

The company is tracking inflation numbers and to what extent the fiscal stimulus would raise the purchasing power in rural areas.

Dabur is focused on investing into key brands in the healthcare space such as Dabur Lal Tail and Pudin Hara to make the brand bigger.

The company has a high single-digit outlook on volumes on a strong base.

For more, watch the video.
First Published on May 9, 2019 06:31 pm

tags #Business #Dabur India #earnings #India #markets #Results #video

