you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2019 05:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | Worst water crisis in India's history

Nearly 75 percent households in the country do not have access to drinking water on their premises, while around 70 percent of the freshwater available in the country is contaminated.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
A NITI Aayog report in June last year highlighted that around 600 million people in India face water shortage. Nearly 75 percent households in the country do not have access to drinking water on their premises while around 70 percent of the freshwater available in the country is contaminated.

In fact, the report also reported that India ranks 120th among 122 countries in terms of the water quality index. Despite these warnings, no serious measures have been taken to deal with the imminent crisis.

Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Moneycontrol's Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury to find out what is really stopping India from taking necessary measures.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Jul 2, 2019 05:09 pm

