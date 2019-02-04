Editor's Take | Will the Rs 75,000 crore farm relief package actually help farmers?

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal announced a relief package of Rs 75,000 crore under a new scheme PM Kisaan Samman Nidhi for distressed farmers who have seen their incomes stagnate because of plunging prices, barely enough to pay for loans and input costs.

As part of the package, that includes an income support scheme, the government will transfer a sum of Rs 6,000 per year to farmers who own up to two hectares of land.

Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor, Moneycontrol, to discuss the feasibility of farm relief package.