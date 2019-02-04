App
Eye on indiaVideos
India says jeweller Mehul Choksi still a citizen, pushing for Antigua extradition
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2019 05:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | Will the Rs 75,000 crore farm relief package actually help farmers?

Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor, Moneycontrol, to discuss the feasibility of farm relief package.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Finance Minister Piyush Goyal announced a relief package of Rs 75,000 crore under a new scheme PM Kisaan Samman Nidhi for distressed farmers who have seen their incomes stagnate because of plunging prices, barely enough to pay for loans and input costs.

As part of the package, that includes an income support scheme, the government will transfer a sum of Rs 6,000 per year to farmers who own up to two hectares of land.

Indian Union Budget 2019: What does the FM have up his sleeve in the run up to the General Elections? Click here for live Budget 2019 news, views, analyses and more.
First Published on Feb 4, 2019 05:45 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Editor's Take #farm distress #Farm Relief Package #Indian farmers #PM-KISAN #video

