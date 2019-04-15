Editor's Take | Will Rs 1,500 crore revive Jet Airways?

Vaibhavi Khanwalkar gets in a conversation with Moneycontrol's Prince Thomas to find out if Rs 1,500 cr can revive Jet Airways
Cash strapped airline Jet Airways is seeking Rs 1,500 crore emergency fund from its lenders to keep the airline afloat.
Jet currently has only 7 aircraft running as the remaining ones have been grounded due to non-payment of dues.
First Published on Apr 15, 2019 05:22 pm