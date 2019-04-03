Editor's Take | Will RBI cut rates again before polls?

Vaibhavi Khanwalkar gets in conversation with Moneycontrol's Deputy Executive Editor, Ravi Krishnan to find out if a rate cut is to be expected in the near future.
The Reserve Bank of India is set to release its first bi-monthly policy decision on April 4.
Analysts are expecting a rate cut due to the low inflation numbers and growth weakening.
First Published on Apr 3, 2019 12:41 pm