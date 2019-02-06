App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Sabarimala row: Devaswom Board does U-turn, says women of all ages should be allowed in temple
Recommended articleSabarimala row: Devaswom Board does U-turn, says women of all ages should be allowed in temple

or go to

Budget 2019
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2019 04:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | Will MPC cut rates?

Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor, Moneycontrol, to find out what are the expectations from the sixth bi-monthly policy review meet.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

With Budget 2019 done and dusted, all eyes now rest on the MPC's policy decision on February 7. Is there room for the MPC to cut rates? Will there be a change in stance from ‘Calibrated Tightening’?

This meet is also crucial since it is Shakikanta Das’ first policy review meet as the RBI governor.

Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor, Moneycontrol, to find out what are the expectations from the sixth bi-monthly policy review meet.

Indian Union Budget 2019: What does the FM have up his sleeve in the run up to the General Elections? Click here for live Budget 2019 news, views, analyses and more.
First Published on Feb 6, 2019 04:16 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Economy #Editor's Take #India #MPC #video

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.