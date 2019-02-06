Editor's Take | Will MPC cut rates?

With Budget 2019 done and dusted, all eyes now rest on the MPC's policy decision on February 7. Is there room for the MPC to cut rates? Will there be a change in stance from ‘Calibrated Tightening’?

This meet is also crucial since it is Shakikanta Das’ first policy review meet as the RBI governor.

Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor, Moneycontrol, to find out what are the expectations from the sixth bi-monthly policy review meet.