Editor's Take | Why Congress' GST 2.0 for fuel may not benefit consumers?

Sakshi Batra gets in a conversation with Moneycontrol's Deputy Executive Editor, Gaurav Choudhary to find out if bringing fuel under GST will benefit the final consumer.
In its manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls 2019, Congress has promised to bring a single, standard rate GST if voted to power.
First Published on Apr 5, 2019 03:48 pm