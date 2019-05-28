Editor's Take | What will be on next GST Council meet agenda?

Saksi Batra chats with Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor, Gaurav Choudhary to find out which issues will be addressed in the meet.
GST Council meet could be held somewhere near the first fortnight of June and it will be chaired by the finance minister.
This meeting holds importance as the BJP had promised simplification of GST in its manifesto.
First Published on May 28, 2019 03:48 pm