Editor's Take | What are the expectations from this Budget?

The Union Budget will be presented on July 5 by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. With the slowdown in the economy, this budget becomes all the more important.

During elections, BJP made some huge promises which they have to fulfill and it is expected that the budget will focus on lowering farmers distress and creating employment for the nation.

Exemption in tax for the middle is also expected to rise so that consumption is increased in the household.

In this episode of Editor's Take Sakshi Batra talks to Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury to know what are the expectation from the upcoming budget.