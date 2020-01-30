Editor's Take | Were the airlines right in banning Kunal Kamra?

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra was suspended by IndiGo, Air India, GoAir and SpiceJet from flying.

The ban was declared within hours of him uploading a video in which he tries to engage with Arnab Goswami, editor of Republic TV.

In this episode of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to Prince Thomas to understand what are the passenger suspension rules and guidelines for other airlines following suit.