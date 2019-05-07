Editor's Take | US-China trade tensions resurface

Donald Trump tweeted that US could impose a new set of tariffs on Chinese imports as soon as May 10.

General expectation was that US and China were close to a truce bringing the trade war to a close but this tweet has thwarted all those expectations.

Sakshi Batra chats with Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor, Gaurav Choudhary to find out how this move will affect the world economy and also the Indian economy.