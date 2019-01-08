Editor's Take | UDAN going international. Is it good?

The government is planning to take UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) international now, after receiving a mixed response on the domestic level.

Guwahati is going to be the first city to get international flights under the scheme. Assam government is likely to provide a subsidy of Rs 2,370 and Rs 4,400 for a certain number of seats on the flights operating on the Guwahati-Dhaka and Guwahati-Bangkok routes.

Uttaresh Venkateshwaran is in conversation with Moneycontrol Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas to discuss whether UDAN going international will take off or not.