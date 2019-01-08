Editor's Take | UDAN going international. Is it good?

Uttaresh Venkateshwaran is in conversation with Moneycontrol Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas to discuss whether UDAN going international will take off or not
The government is planning to take UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) international now, after receiving a mixed response on the domestic level.
Guwahati is going to be the first city to get international flights under the scheme. Assam government is likely to provide a subsidy of Rs 2,370 and Rs 4,400 for a certain number of seats on the flights operating on the Guwahati-Dhaka and Guwahati-Bangkok routes.
Uttaresh Venkateshwaran is in conversation with Moneycontrol Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas to discuss whether UDAN going international will take off or not.