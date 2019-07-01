Editor's Take | Two years on, govt to simplify GST filing process

It's two years since the Narendra Modi government implemented the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted that her ministry would simplifying the GST filing process.

Revenue collection from GST for June 2019 stood at Rs 99,939 crore. It slipped below Rs 1 lakh crore for the first time since February, when it slipped to Rs 97,247 crore.

In this edition of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury shares his insights on GST and what's in store for consumers and businesses in future.