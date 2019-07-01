App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2019 07:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | Two years on, govt to simplify GST filing process

Revenue collection from GST for June 2019 stood at Rs 99,939 crore. It slipped below Rs 1 lakh crore for the first time since February, when it slipped to Rs 97,247 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
It's two years since the Narendra Modi government implemented the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted that her ministry would simplifying the GST filing process.

In this edition of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury shares his insights on GST and what's in store for consumers and businesses in future.

Watch the video for more.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 1, 2019 07:24 pm

tags #Business #Finance Minister #GST #Nirmala Sitharaman #video

