Editor's Take | The Rupee’s relief rally

The delay in tariffs is a welcome step towards de-escalation of the US-China trade, even if temporary.
Stocks and currencies rallied on the morning of August 14, following news that the US will delay the imposition of tariffs on about $150 billion worth of Chinese imports till December 15.
The delay in tariffs is a welcome step towards de-escalation of the US-China trade, even if temporary.Shraddha Sharma gets in a conversation with Moneycontrol’s Deputy Executive Editor Ravi Krishnan to know more about the latest move by Trump and its effects on the Indian rupee.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 14, 2019 06:46 pm