App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2019 06:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | The Rupee’s relief rally

The delay in tariffs is a welcome step towards de-escalation of the US-China trade, even if temporary.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Stocks and currencies rallied on the morning of August 14, following news that the US will delay the imposition of tariffs on about $150 billion worth of Chinese imports till December 15.

The delay in tariffs is a welcome step towards de-escalation of the US-China trade, even if temporary.

Shraddha Sharma gets in a conversation with Moneycontrol’s Deputy Executive Editor  Ravi Krishnan to know more about the latest move by Trump and its effects on the Indian rupee.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 14, 2019 06:46 pm

tags #Business #Economy #Editor's Take #markets #video

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.