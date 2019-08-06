Editor's Take | The road ahead for Kashmir

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on August 5 had announced the proposal to turn J&K into a UT with a legislature and the Ladakh region into a separate UT without a legislature.
The Rajya Sabha on August 5 approved the resolution for the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution and also the Bill which bifurcates the state of Jammu & Kashmir into Union Territories.
Jammu & Kashmir continues to remain under prohibitory orders with around 4 lakh troops still present in the area, as reported by CNN-News18. However, no incidents of unrest have been reported.Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Moneycontrol's Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury to understand what the landmark decision means for the long-standing political crisis in the state.
First Published on Aug 6, 2019 02:31 pm