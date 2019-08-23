Editor's Take | The monetary madness that is negative interest rates

However, this is not the first case of negative interest rates, banks across Europe and Japan have been offering negative interest rates.
Denmark's third-largest lender, Jyske Bank, introduced 10-year home loans at a negative interest rate of 0.5 percent.
However, this is not the first case of negative interest rates, banks across Europe and Japan have been offering negative interest rates.Shradhha Sharma chats with Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor Ravi Krishnan to find out what negative interest rates mean and if it could be implemented in IndiaSubscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 23, 2019 03:19 pm