you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2019 03:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | The monetary madness that is negative interest rates

However, this is not the first case of negative interest rates, banks across Europe and Japan have been offering negative interest rates.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Denmark's third-largest lender, Jyske Bank, introduced 10-year home loans at a negative interest rate of 0.5 percent.

Shradhha Sharma chats with Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor Ravi Krishnan to find out what negative interest rates mean and if it could be implemented in India

First Published on Aug 23, 2019 03:19 pm

tags #Business #Economy #Editor's Take #government #RBI #video #World News

